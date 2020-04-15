License expired during this pandemic? Here's what to do

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're stuck at home, you might not be thinking about your driver license.
But if it has expired, or is about to expire, you're getting a break.
If your Texas driver license, commercial driver license, or Texas identification card expires on or after March 13, you get an extension to renew at a later point.
Once DPS issues a public notice that the extension period has been lifted, you have 60 days to get it renewed before facing a penalty.
If you're seeking an initial commercial driver license and already have a skills test scheduled, that appointment remains valid, but you can contact DPS to move the date.
Keep in mind, the driver license extension does not apply if your license has been suspended or revoked.
DPS has informed local law enforcement about the change, so you should not face an issue if you are asked for your license.
During this time period, you may still be eligible to renew online at texas.gov. Most Texans who show up to the driver license offices don't have to.
Regardless, the extension still applies.
