Here's how to get the best deal on a used car

In the market for a used car? Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez has car buying tips.

If you're in the market for a used car, now might be the time to buy it.

Prices appear to be getting better in the used car market this year. Here's what you can do to get the best deal.

Arrange your financing if you can't pay in cash

Look at credit union offers, online banks, and traditional banks. Arm yourself with that information before you go to the dealer.

Only take dealer financing if it's better than any other offer.

Check sites like CarGurus.com

Enter your zip code and the make and model of the car you want. The search will go through 2 million online listings and rate the vehicles as a great deal, good deal or fair deal.

Check Consumer Reports for reliability

Generally, reliability reports for Honda and Toyota rank high.

Run the VIN number to find out about a used car's history

Carfax.com is a site where you have to pay for the information, however you can check for free to see if a car has water damage.

You have the right to get a vehicle professionally checked out before buying.

A typical check costs around $100. It should also be done before you buy a vehicle as-is.
