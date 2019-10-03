abc13 plus crosby

Fellowship, fun at "Extreme Machine" Sundays at Crosby Church

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Most of us don't think of vintage cars and churches together, but Crosby Church is hoping its "Extreme Machine" Sundays will change that.

"We help people understand that you're an extreme machine," explained Pastor Keenan Smith. "That you're fearfully and wonderfully made and created and formed in the image of God."

Volunteers bring vintage cars, firetrucks, and sometimes even helicopters to the church parking lot.

"My entire life, I've wanted one," explained David McMahon, who brings by his 1961 Pontiac. "A couple of years ago, I just decided that now was the time."

