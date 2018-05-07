RECALL

Feds issue strong warning that some trucks are too dangerous to drive with defective airbags

EMBED </>More Videos

Group working to get Texans to repair recalled Takata airbags. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new warning from the government concerning vehicles equipped with Takata airbags.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration is telling owners of certain models to stop driving them.

The vehicles in question are two models of trucks -- many of which are in Houston.

Federal officials say repairs for the defective airbags are not being done fast enough on the 2006 Ford Ranger and the 2006 Mazda B-series trucks.

The feds want owners to schedule a free repair immediately for their own safety and safety of their families.

A couple of years ago, a massive recall of Takata airbags was issued for millions of vehicles worldwide. The airbags are said to be defective and responsible for several deaths, including a Houston-area woman. She was killed when the deployed airbag shot shrapnel into her neck.

RELATED: Ft. Bend Co. officials address teen's airbag death
EMBED More News Videos

FT Bend Couty teen becomes the 10th person killed by airbag



Check the Airbag Recall and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration websites for more information.

RELATED: Millions of Texans still driving with potentially deadly airbags
EMBED More News Videos

Group working to get Texans to repair recalled Takata airbags.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveairbagsrecallsafetytakatawarningHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Thyroid medication under voluntary recall, FDA says
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
CVS recalls nasal mist due to contamination
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400
More recall
AUTOMOTIVE
Road Trippers:Rally Racing in Dale, TX
New crash test results in for minivans
Where to find last remaining manual transmission cars
Safety test results mixed for cars with auto-pilot features
Ram pickups recalled because tailgates can unexpectedly open
More Automotive
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News