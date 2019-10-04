abc13 plus crosby

Fellowship, fun at "Extreme Machine" Sundays at Crosby Church

By
CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Most of us don't think of vintage cars and churches together, but Crosby Church is hoping its "Extreme Machine" Sundays will change that.

"We help people understand that you're an extreme machine," explained Pastor Keenan Smith. "That you're fearfully and wonderfully made and created and formed in the image of God."

Volunteers bring vintage cars, firetrucks, and sometimes even helicopters to the church parking lot.

"My entire life, I've wanted one," explained David McMahon, who brings by his 1961 Pontiac. "A couple of years ago, I just decided that now was the time."

For more information on Extreme Machines, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecrosbycar showcarsabc13 plus crosbyautomotivechurchabc13 pluscommunityvintage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS CROSBY
Meet the man behind the Crosby Star Courier!
Crosby Church clothes local kids at Christmastime
Crosby taqueria serves up over-the-top drink creations
Get fit with refit at the Crosby Community Center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed during mobile home fire in north Harris Co.
Man struck by lightning in Spring
Amber Alert in Houston canceled, was result of domestic disturbance
Teen in serious condition after being hit by car in Crosby
New Astros mural at Minute Maid Park featuring famous stare
What to know before heading to the Astros postseason game
Houston mayor says crime rates down, but rivals disagree
Show More
Restaurants to see more business during Astros' playoff run
"Gas can man" arrested on Gulf Fwy
Father, son build 3D printed Lamborghini
Hempstead Mayor accused of abuse of official capacity
Prized steer shot to death in Sealy
More TOP STORIES News