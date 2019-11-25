Elon Musk says thousands pre-ordered Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla's new futuristic-looking pickup truck was inspired by James Bond's car and fighter jets and does not look like any other heavy pickup in the market.
During the unveiling, Tesla demonstrated the truck's durability by throwing metal balls at the truck.
To Musk's surprise, the balls left cracks on the window but did not penetrate through to the interior.
Despite the unbreakable windows that broke, Musk tweeted updates about the car's pre-order, revealing "200K" people have joined the list by Sunday.
You can get on Tesla's Cybertruck reservations list by paying a $100 refundable deposit.
Better truck than an F-150, faster than a Porsche 911. Order Cybertruck online at https://t.co/hltT8dg2NO— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2019