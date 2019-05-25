Chevrolet introduces feature that requires seat belt use

Chevrolet has also created technology that alerts drivers to wear their seat belts.
The new feature, called Buckle To Drive, will keep a driver from putting the car in gear until their seat belt is fastened.
It's built into Chevy's Teen Driver mode and, when activated, will provide a physical and audible alert when the seat belt is not in use.
Buckling your seat belt is the number one action drivers can take to protect themselves during a crash, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
