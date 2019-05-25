Automotive

Chevrolet introduces feature that requires seat belt use

By
This month, Texas law enforcement officers are increasing their efforts to ticket drivers and passengers without a seat belt as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign.

Chevrolet has also created technology that alerts drivers to wear their seat belts.

The new feature, called Buckle To Drive, will keep a driver from putting the car in gear until their seat belt is fastened.

It's built into Chevy's Teen Driver mode and, when activated, will provide a physical and audible alert when the seat belt is not in use.

Buckling your seat belt is the number one action drivers can take to protect themselves during a crash, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

