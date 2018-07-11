STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Check these gas-saving apps before you fill up at the pump

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez shows you the top apps to help you save money on gas. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

By
Save money at the pump with these four top-rated gas apps by CNN Money.

Gas Buddy

If you haven't already heard of this app, download it right now. I use it.

It's simple, easy and will find you the cheapest prices in your area. There's also an incentive to post gas prices by offering a daily drawing for a $100 gas card.

Gas Guru

This app keeps its prices up-to-date by using data from the Oil Price Information Service. It also provides directions to get to the gas station, and you can share your savings on Facebook.

Dash

This app will tell you everything about your car, if it's a 1996 model or newer. It will tell you what your check engine light means and how your driving style translates to how much gas you're using.

This app also provides gas price information but doesn't crowd source the data.

MapQuest

MapQuest is still around for gas prices.

You can choose your favorite stations and select your fuel grade, then the app will direct you to the cheapest one in your area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivestretch your dollargas pricessave moneyapps
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Rating the best food options if you eat breakfast on-the-go
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
More stretch your dollar
AUTOMOTIVE
Road Trippers:Rally Racing in Dale, TX
New crash test results in for minivans
Where to find last remaining manual transmission cars
Safety test results mixed for cars with auto-pilot features
Ram pickups recalled because tailgates can unexpectedly open
More Automotive
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News