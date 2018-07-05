Changing your driving habits may help save you at the pump. The Consumer Federation of America has these five tips.Keep off the brakes. Avoiding unnecessary braking can save you up to 35 percent in gas. Ease into accelerating and decelerating as much as possible when you drive.Don't slam on the gas or brake. This is where savings can really add up if you're on a long road trip.Keep your car properly aligned. If your car is out of alignment, it not only wears out your tires faster, it also makes your engine work harder, reducing your gas mileage.Slow down. The Consumer Federation of America says driving slower really is better when it comes to gas mileage.Finally, spend the money for a tune-up. A regular check-up by a mechanic will keep your engine working at peak capacity and again, save you in gas mileage.