STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Ease up on the gas pedal! What you might be doing that's wasting your money at the pump

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez has some gas saving tips. (KTRK)

By
Changing your driving habits may help save you at the pump. The Consumer Federation of America has these five tips.

Keep off the brakes. Avoiding unnecessary braking can save you up to 35 percent in gas. Ease into accelerating and decelerating as much as possible when you drive.

Don't slam on the gas or brake. This is where savings can really add up if you're on a long road trip.

Keep your car properly aligned. If your car is out of alignment, it not only wears out your tires faster, it also makes your engine work harder, reducing your gas mileage.


Slow down. The Consumer Federation of America says driving slower really is better when it comes to gas mileage.

Finally, spend the money for a tune-up. A regular check-up by a mechanic will keep your engine working at peak capacity and again, save you in gas mileage.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivestretch your dollargas pricesdriving
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Rating the best food options if you eat breakfast on-the-go
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
More stretch your dollar
AUTOMOTIVE
Road Trippers:Rally Racing in Dale, TX
New crash test results in for minivans
Where to find last remaining manual transmission cars
Safety test results mixed for cars with auto-pilot features
Ram pickups recalled because tailgates can unexpectedly open
More Automotive
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News