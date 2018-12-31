AUTOMOTIVE

SAVE MONEY: Cash in on the best car deals right now

Need a new car? Now might be a good time to buy.

In the market for a new set of wheels? Now through January 2nd may be a good time to buy if you're in the market for a new car.

Experts say this year's December deals, being offered through Wednesday, are some of the deepest they've ever seen.

2018 and 2019 models are on the lots. Car makers are discounting sedans the most.

To make sure you're getting the best deal, experts say to use the word 'total' when talking with the dealer.

"If you're looking to purchase a car, you have to ask -- what is my total out the door purchase price? That way there's no confusion. If you're looking for a lease, what is my total out of pocket expense," said Matt Jones, Sr. Consumer Editor with Consumer Reports.

Among the deals, Chrysler is offering $5,700 off the 2018 Chrysler 300.

If you're looking for a SUV, Ford is offering $5,800 off a 2018 Ford Explorer.
