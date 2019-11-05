Automotive

Best time to sell your vehicle and avoid depreciating car values

Thinking of shopping for a new car?

You may want to think twice about buying a car on this top 10 list of cars the depreciate the fastest, from iseecars.com.

At number 10, the Chevy Volt lost 68% of its value over five years.

The BMW 5 series lost 69% of its value, ranking it at number five on the list.

And the top three spots belong to the Nissan Leaf at 71%, the BMW 7 Series at 71%, and the Maserati Quattroporte at 72%.

In terms of cars that hold true to their value, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and Jeep Wrangler take the number one and two spots on the list of cars that depreciate the least.

Toyota occupies the next three spots, with the Tacoma, Tundra, and then 4Runner.

The number six spot belongs to the Porsche 911.

You've heard that the value of a new car depreciates the moment you drive it off the lot. But, if you want avoid taking another financial hit, experts at Edmunds say there's a "sweet spot" time for selling your car. Around the four year mark, there's a big dip in value, so consider selling around year three.

