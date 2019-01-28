Texas' best, most classic and funniest personalized license plates for 2018 have been revealed.My Plates has named their favorite plate combinations for 2018 in a series of category awards. There was a starting list of over 35,000 diferent personalized plates that were narrowed down to My Plates' top 27 plate messages across nine categories.8GEN TXNMMURICA (America)CMNTAKTACRES OFGONE2TX(Notable mentions: 7X Texas, P8TRIOT, STATE 28)(N) ATION (Nebraska plate)HOOKOHM4ALBMA (Alabama plate)WLVRNE (Michigan plate)LDYJAX (SFA plate)Notable mentions: 4ROG (TCU), HLABLOO, WFWFWF (Georgia)4USIS (for you sis on a Breast Cancer ribbon plate)MYQT3.14 (My Cutie Pie)UBU IBME (You be you, I be me)4CHUN8 (Fortunate)L84BNGO (Late for Bingo)(Notable mentions: GR82CU2, ILGO2TX)HE (heart) ME1ST (He loves me first)1STLOVEOMIE(heart)OPAHNYBNCH25 YEARS(Notable mentions: ILVMYWF)KID UBERFAV SONCAT EYES(Q) UEEN222KUTE(Notable mentions: DOG BUS, TATRTOT, GORJESS)FRYEDAYCARHMAWHAT MAPVANCAVEGYM HAIR(Notable mentions: 2MNYKIDS, BDABOOM)1.21GWTT (Back to the Future)W4KNDA (Black Panther)CLA-REEZ (Silence of the Lambs)CAP-MRCA (Captain America)CADISHK (Caddyshack)(Notable mentions: L8R VADR, 2THLESS, VNUM, TINCUPP)41-FAN (Mavs fan for Dirk)WE(heart)DEM (We love dem Cowboys)6thman (on a Spurs plate)LKN4SIX (Looking for six on Cowboys plate)I(heart) TORO (Texans plate)(Notable mentions: GOSTRS, R3DSOX, OUR YEAR)HOT WELZ123GONE1QK PONYECOWHATFXIN2GO(Notable mentions: DATE CAR, GATTA GO)More than 396,000 personalized My Plates have been sold in Texas.