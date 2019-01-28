Texas' best, most classic and funniest personalized license plates for 2018 have been revealed.
My Plates has named their favorite plate combinations for 2018 in a series of category awards. There was a starting list of over 35,000 diferent personalized plates that were narrowed down to My Plates' top 27 plate messages across nine categories.
Best Texas Proud/USA Proud Plates 2018
8GEN TXN
MMURICA (America)
CMNTAKT
ACRES OF
GONE2TX
(Notable mentions: 7X Texas, P8TRIOT, STATE 28)
Best College Plates 2018
(N) ATION (Nebraska plate)
HOOKOHM
4ALBMA (Alabama plate)
WLVRNE (Michigan plate)
LDYJAX (SFA plate)
Notable mentions: 4ROG (TCU), HLABLOO, WFWFWF (Georgia)
Best Plate Speak Plates 2018
4USIS (for you sis on a Breast Cancer ribbon plate)
MYQT3.14 (My Cutie Pie)
UBU IBME (You be you, I be me)
4CHUN8 (Fortunate)
L84BNGO (Late for Bingo)
(Notable mentions: GR82CU2, ILGO2TX)
Best Romantic Plates for 2018
HE (heart) ME1ST (He loves me first)
1STLOVE
OMIE(heart)OPA
HNYBNCH
25 YEARS
(Notable mentions: ILVMYWF)
Cutest Plates for 2018
KID UBER
FAV SON
CAT EYES
(Q) UEEN
222KUTE
(Notable mentions: DOG BUS, TATRTOT, GORJESS)
Funniest Plates 2018
FRYEDAY
CARHMA
WHAT MAP
VANCAVE
GYM HAIR
(Notable mentions: 2MNYKIDS, BDABOOM)
Best Movie Themed Plates 2018
1.21GWTT (Back to the Future)
W4KNDA (Black Panther)
CLA-REEZ (Silence of the Lambs)
CAP-MRCA (Captain America)
CADISHK (Caddyshack)
(Notable mentions: L8R VADR, 2THLESS, VNUM, TINCUPP)
Best Sports Related Plates 2018
41-FAN (Mavs fan for Dirk)
WE(heart)DEM (We love dem Cowboys)
6thman (on a Spurs plate)
LKN4SIX (Looking for six on Cowboys plate)
I(heart) TORO (Texans plate)
(Notable mentions: GOSTRS, R3DSOX, OUR YEAR)
Best Auto Related Plates
HOT WELZ
123GONE
1QK PONY
ECOWHAT
FXIN2GO
(Notable mentions: DATE CAR, GATTA GO)
More than 396,000 personalized My Plates have been sold in Texas.
