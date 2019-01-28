AUTOMOTIVE

Best, funniest personalized Texas plates for 2018

Best personalized plates in Texas 2018

Texas' best, most classic and funniest personalized license plates for 2018 have been revealed.

My Plates has named their favorite plate combinations for 2018 in a series of category awards. There was a starting list of over 35,000 diferent personalized plates that were narrowed down to My Plates' top 27 plate messages across nine categories.

Best Texas Proud/USA Proud Plates 2018
8GEN TXN
MMURICA (America)
CMNTAKT
ACRES OF
GONE2TX
(Notable mentions: 7X Texas, P8TRIOT, STATE 28)

Best College Plates 2018
(N) ATION (Nebraska plate)
HOOKOHM
4ALBMA (Alabama plate)
WLVRNE (Michigan plate)
LDYJAX (SFA plate)
Notable mentions: 4ROG (TCU), HLABLOO, WFWFWF (Georgia)

Best Plate Speak Plates 2018
4USIS (for you sis on a Breast Cancer ribbon plate)
MYQT3.14 (My Cutie Pie)
UBU IBME (You be you, I be me)
4CHUN8 (Fortunate)
L84BNGO (Late for Bingo)
(Notable mentions: GR82CU2, ILGO2TX)

Best Romantic Plates for 2018
HE (heart) ME1ST (He loves me first)
1STLOVE
OMIE(heart)OPA
HNYBNCH
25 YEARS
(Notable mentions: ILVMYWF)

Cutest Plates for 2018
KID UBER
FAV SON
CAT EYES
(Q) UEEN
222KUTE
(Notable mentions: DOG BUS, TATRTOT, GORJESS)

Funniest Plates 2018
FRYEDAY
CARHMA
WHAT MAP
VANCAVE
GYM HAIR
(Notable mentions: 2MNYKIDS, BDABOOM)

Best Movie Themed Plates 2018
1.21GWTT (Back to the Future)
W4KNDA (Black Panther)
CLA-REEZ (Silence of the Lambs)
CAP-MRCA (Captain America)
CADISHK (Caddyshack)
(Notable mentions: L8R VADR, 2THLESS, VNUM, TINCUPP)

Best Sports Related Plates 2018
41-FAN (Mavs fan for Dirk)
WE(heart)DEM (We love dem Cowboys)
6thman (on a Spurs plate)
LKN4SIX (Looking for six on Cowboys plate)
I(heart) TORO (Texans plate)
(Notable mentions: GOSTRS, R3DSOX, OUR YEAR)

Best Auto Related Plates
HOT WELZ
123GONE
1QK PONY
ECOWHAT
FXIN2GO
(Notable mentions: DATE CAR, GATTA GO)

More than 396,000 personalized My Plates have been sold in Texas.
