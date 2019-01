THE HOUSTON AUTO SHOW - JAN 23 - 27

WATCH THE HOUSTON AUTO SHOW SPECIAL JAN 19 @ 6:30PM (Subject to Change)

EMBED >More News Videos Houston Auto Show

The 2019 Houston Auto Show is closing out the first month of the new year by covering more than 800,000 square feet of NRG Center with today's newest vehicles from the world's top automakers. For the 36th year, the Houston Auto Show brings the automotive world to Texas, allowing consumers to see, touch, drive and experience the industry's latest and greatest offerings.