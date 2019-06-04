Automotive

100 deadliest days for teen drivers

We are in the midst of the 100 Deadliest Days on the road for teen drivers.

AAA says the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day are particularly dangerous.

The top contributing factors to crashes include speeding at 28 percent, drinking and driving at 17 percent, and distraction at 9 percent.

An average number of deaths from crashes involving teen drivers ages 15 to 18 is 17 percent higher per day during this time period, compared to other days of the year.

AAA encourages parents to make a teen driving agreement that sets rules and boundaries - you can find a sample agreement here.

AAA Teen Driving Agreement
