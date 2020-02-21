Man struck by car and killed after allegedly assaulting girlfriend in north Houston

Man walking erratically along Lockwood & Tidwell is hit by a car and killed. I just talked to @HoustonPolice for the latest on #abc13 https://t.co/4Yz4wvkuVu pic.twitter.com/ezipCE3M9c — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) February 21, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was hit and killed by a vehicle before sunrise Friday had just assaulted his girlfriend moments before his death, Houston police said.It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Tidwell Road at Lockwood Drive.Houston firefighters were called to the area as CPR was being performed on the victim.Houston police say the victim woke up at a motel and was behaving erratically.The man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, then walked into the road and started approaching cars, police say. He was struck shortly after.Police say the driver who struck the pedestrian originally left the scene, but later returned to talk to authorities.The victim's girlfriend was transported to the hospital to evaluate her assault injuries, which police say are minor.No charges have been filed at this time.