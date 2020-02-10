Auto parts store owner shoots burglar during break-in attempt in west Harris County

Authorities in west Harris County say a business owner shot one of three intruders at his used auto-parts business early Monday. shop early Monday.

The incident happened at 115 Cinnamon Drive, along I-10 just east of the Grand Parkway.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the business owner fired at the suspects when he noticed they were breaking in.

One of the suspects was injured, a second suspect is in custody, and a third one remains on the loose, according to Gonzalez.

An investigation is still being conducted at the scene.



