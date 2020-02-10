Auto parts store owner shoots burglar during break-in attempt in west Harris County

@HCSOTexas units are at 115 Cinnamon Drive (Katy area) in reference to an adult male who observed his business (used auto-parts store) being burglarized and shot of of the suspects. Initial info: one male wounded, transported to hospital, a 2nd male fled, a 3rd possible suspect pic.twitter.com/Q2np804ejG — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 10, 2020

Authorities in west Harris County say a business owner shot one of three intruders at his used auto-parts business early Monday. shop early Monday.The incident happened at 115 Cinnamon Drive, along I-10 just east of the Grand Parkway.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the business owner fired at the suspects when he noticed they were breaking in.One of the suspects was injured, a second suspect is in custody, and a third one remains on the loose, according to Gonzalez.An investigation is still being conducted at the scene.