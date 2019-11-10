Authorities working to identify body of woman found in water near Atkinson Island

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a woman was found in the water near Atkinson Island Sunday morning in Chambers County.Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says two duck hunters discovered the body of what appears to be a white female in her early 20's and contacted the Harris County Sherriff's Office.Authorities located the body and determined it to be in Chambers County waters.The Chambers County Sheriff's Office says they sent a boat with a detective and crime scene investigator to examine the scene.Detectives are searching missing person's records to try and identify someone matching the description.An autopsy of the body has been ordered.Authorities ask if you have any information regarding the case, please contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500 or Crimestoppers at 281-842-5521.