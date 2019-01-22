Authorities send warning after man impersonates city worker

Police are warning residents in West University Place about potential scammers pretending to be Public Works employees.The West University Place Police Department released a video Tuesday on Facebook saying that a homeowner did the right thing when a man showed up claiming to be from the water department.Police said that the man did not provide identification and left when the homeowner said he was calling the city.Now, West University police want people to know that Public Works employees will never ask to go inside your home, and they always wear uniforms.Also, you can always call the city to ask if a crew is really scheduled to do work in your neighborhood.