Authorities seize $50,000 of illegal substances in Sugar Land

Since the beginning of January 2019, agents have performed numerous undercover operations into the illegal sale and distribution of cocaine, Ecstasy, Xanax and THC oil, which resulted in the issuance of a search warrant for a residence located in the Townewest subdivision.The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force office conducted a drug bust in the 13800 block of Southline Road.As a result of the search warrant, police arrested two suspects and officers seized approximately 82 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of THC, 1,058 grams of Ecstasy (approx. 4,200 pills), 1,025 grams of Xanax (approx. 4,100 pills), 50 grams of Marijuana, $5,880 in U.S. currency, and 11 firearms. The substances seized have an approximate value of $50,000.Edwin Garcia, 29, of Sugar Land, has been charged with; Manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (Cocaine), first-degree felony manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (THC oil), first-degree felony manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (Ecstasy), first-degree felony manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (Xanax), first-degree felony unlawful possession of firearm by felon, third-degree felony money laundering >= $2500 < $35k, and third-degree felony possession of marijuana.Hector Garcia, 25, of Sugar Land, has been charged with possession of marijuana.