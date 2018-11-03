Please help us locate 12-year old Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet she was last seen in the 2400 block of FM 1960 at the Casa Del Mar apts. around 8 pm. She is wearing a orange jacket,blue shirt and pants. Call 713-221-6000 with info pic.twitter.com/tSSpHYOq5J — Deputy Thomas Gilliland (@DeputyGill_HCSO) November 3, 2018

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.Deputies say Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet was last seen on FM 1960 at Casa Del Mar apartments around 8 p.m. Friday.Nevaeh was reportedly wearing an orange jacket, blue shirt, and pants.Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 713-221-6000.