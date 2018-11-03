Harris County Sheriff's Office ask for public's help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Navaeh Hardin-Doucet was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies say Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet was last seen on FM 1960 at Casa Del Mar apartments around 8 p.m. Friday.


Nevaeh was reportedly wearing an orange jacket, blue shirt, and pants.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 713-221-6000.
