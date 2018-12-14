Authorities searching for inmate who was released from Montgomery Co. Jail by mistake

EMBED </>More Videos

The sheriff's office said they called Edward Manning and told him to come back, but he refused.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are trying to track down an inmate who they mistakenly let out of jail Wednesday night.

Officials say the inmate was released from the Montgomery County jail in place of another inmate with the same last name due to a clerical error.

Edward Manning, 30, was released from jail around 10:30 p.m. on a personal recognizance bond.

The name of the inmate that was supposed to be released was Jeffrey Manning.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say they contacted Edward to turn himself in, but he refused.

Authorities say they are actively looking for Edward, who was originally arrested on a felony assault-family violence charge.

If you have any information on Edward's whereabouts, you're urged to call the MCSO at 936-760-5800.

SEE MORE: Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree captured in northwest Harris County

EMBED More News Videos

Suspected charged after deadly crime spree in Houston-area

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
searchinmates
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Boykins pitches trash fee to pay for firefighters' raises
Loose spool involved in crash near Beltway North
Foster family chosen for Gallery Furniture's Christmas giveaway
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Human heart left onboard Southwest Dallas-bound flight
TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 5 loose spools on freeways
The 60: Stories you need to know
Show More
Strong winds to blame for rapid spread of fire at auto shop
Shoppers on edge after robberies near busy H-E-B store
Suspected DWI driver splits car in half after crashing into pole
Tiny Chihuahua hailed hero after scaring off would-be burglar
Tensions erupt before vote on future of failing HISD schools
More News