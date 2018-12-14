EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3778495" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspected charged after deadly crime spree in Houston-area

Authorities are trying to track down an inmate who they mistakenly let out of jail Wednesday night.Officials say the inmate was released from the Montgomery County jail in place of another inmate with the same last name due to a clerical error.Edward Manning, 30, was released from jail around 10:30 p.m. on a personal recognizance bond.The name of the inmate that was supposed to be released was Jeffrey Manning.Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say they contacted Edward to turn himself in, but he refused.Authorities say they are actively looking for Edward, who was originally arrested on a felony assault-family violence charge.If you have any information on Edward's whereabouts, you're urged to call the MCSO at 936-760-5800.