Authorities searching for 5 suspects who stole 63 firearms from Spring gun store

Reward up to $15,000 by @ATFHou, @NSSF, and @CrimeStopHOU for info on 5 suspects who stole 63 guns from Spring Guns and Ammo. pic.twitter.com/YH9Bzv2IzV — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) June 25, 2018

A gun store in Spring has been hit by burglars for the third time this year.A recent video shows thieves busting into the store at 4 a.m. and grabbing 63 guns last Friday.Now, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is looking for the suspects.The store was hit back in January and again in April of this year. So far, over 100 guns have been stolen from the store.