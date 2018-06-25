BURGLARY

Authorities searching for 5 suspects who stole 63 firearms from Spring gun store

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities searching for suspects who stole 63 guns from Spring gun store (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A gun store in Spring has been hit by burglars for the third time this year.

A recent video shows thieves busting into the store at 4 a.m. and grabbing 63 guns last Friday.

Now, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is looking for the suspects.


The store was hit back in January and again in April of this year. So far, over 100 guns have been stolen from the store.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarytheftgunsSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BURGLARY
Burglary suspect tries to escape in canoe
Thieves steal more than $5,000 in equipment from small church
Burglars armed with chainsaw target cellphone store
Pistol-packing pastor nearly shot by burglar in church
Crooks seen getting away with TV on motorcycle in Manvel
More burglary
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News