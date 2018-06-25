Authorities searching for 5 suspects who stole 63 firearms from Spring gun store

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --A gun store in Spring has been hit by burglars for the third time this year.
A recent video shows thieves busting into the store at 4 a.m. and grabbing 63 guns last Friday.
Now, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is looking for the suspects.
Reward up to $15,000 by @ATFHou, @NSSF, and @CrimeStopHOU for info on 5 suspects who stole 63 guns from Spring Guns and Ammo. pic.twitter.com/YH9Bzv2IzV— ATF Houston (@ATFHou) June 25, 2018
The store was hit back in January and again in April of this year. So far, over 100 guns have been stolen from the store.