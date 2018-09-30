Authorities search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who fired at officer in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Police urge people in Montgomery County to be on the lookout for a man who reportedly fired shots at officers overnight.

Officers say they are searching for 34-year-old Nolen Goodman.

According to authorities, Goodman led authorities on a chase after an officer attempted to pull him over.

During the chase, authorities spiked Goodman's vehicle but he continued driving onto FM 149 where he later wrecked. When Goodman ran off, officers say he fired shots at them but did not hit anyone.

A SWAT team was called out to assist on the search but had no luck finding him.

Police say Goodman was recently charged with making a terroristic threat for allegedly threatening to kill his uncle.

Officials say Goodman is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is advised not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.
