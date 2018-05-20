Authorities search for 3 inmates who escaped South Carolina jail

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, South Carolina --
Authorities are searching for three inmates who escaped from a South Carolina jail. Two of the inmates are charged with murder.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the three escaped Saturday night and that all are considered dangerous.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell identified the three as 27-year-old Tyshon Demontrea Johnson; 20-year-old Curtis Ray Green; and 27-year-old Christopher Shannon Boltin.

Authorities say Johnson and Green are charged with murder while Boltin faces a carjacking and grand larceny charge.

The sheriff's office didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press seeking details about the escape.

An inmate serving a sentence for violation probation escaped last year from the jail, which was built in 1967.

County officials have approved construction of a new $26 million jail.
