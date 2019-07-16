Authorities looking for serial parrot thief in Pennsylvania

OLEY, Pennsylvania -- Employees from the Oley Turnpike Dairy Petting Zoo had just arrived for work last Wednesday morning when they knew something was wrong.

"They came in to feed the animals and one of my employees realized that the animal house had been broken into with bolt cutters," said Manager Terry Marra.

It turns out three of the zoo's six parrots were stolen.

Marra says she thinks the thief or thieves would have made away with all of them if they could have.

She says, "They left our three Macaws. They're big and they would hurt you if they bit you. So, I think that's why they left them."

SEE ALSO: Stolen bird worth $10K returned to owner

Now, Berks County authorities are wondering if there might be a serial exotic bird thief on the loose.

This past February, someone broke into Diane's Pet Center in Reading and stole a White-Capped Pionus Parrot named Levi.

Shop owner Diane Stepler says, "They came in and they stole one of my customer's parrots we were babysitting for and they stole about $500 of bird food and we were devastated."

In May, overnight surveillance video captured the scene as a masked man rams his vehicle into the garage door of Pena's Auto Service in Reading.

The thief is then seen entering the customer service area and stealing two parrots that the owner kept in the lobby.

As of today, Central Berks Regional Police investigators say they are unaware of a possible motive, and there are no named suspects in these cases.

RELATED: Rescued exotic-colored bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
EMBED More News Videos

Veterinarians quickly determined it was a seagull that somehow doused himself in curry

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniazootheftpetsanimals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News