Authorities investigating homicide and gas leak in Spring area

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Constable deputies are investigating a homicide and gas leak reported at the 20000 block of Rene Creek Court in the Spring area.

According to a tweet from Harris County Precinct 4 constables, homes in the area are being evacuated.


Authorities urge others to avoid the area.
