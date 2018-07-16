Authorities investigating homicide and gas leak in Spring area

Constable Deputies are on the scene of a homicide and gas leak in the 20000 block of Rene Creek Court. Homes in the area are being evacuated. Avoid the area! Emergency personnel only. pic.twitter.com/CsaepRT7sL — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 16, 2018

