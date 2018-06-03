Authorities investigating after joyride leaves teens injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies are working to find if a group of teenagers took a vehicle without permission after they crashed in Crosby. (KTRK)

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are working to find if a group of teenagers took a vehicle without permission after they crashed in Crosby.

Officials say the 16-year-old driver was driving at a high rate of speed when it hit a parked vehicle, lost control and hit a second vehicle.

The two passengers, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were in the back seat without seatbelts, according to deputies. They were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital to treat their injuries.

The teen driver and the passenger in the front seat were not hurt.

Authorities say the teen did have a permit but was cited for underage kids in the car and speeding.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashteenCrosby
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News