Authorities identify 25-year-old driver killed in Gulf Freeway south crash

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead following a rollover crash on the Gulf Freeway Saturday morning.The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of I-45 when a pickup truck and Cadillac collided.A portion of Gulf Freeway south from Holland Road to FM 1764 closed after the crash, but reopened a few hours later.Investigators say the Cadillac had mechanical issues, and was stalled in the middle lane of the freeway near Tanger Outlets.Officials believe the pickup driver did not see the stalled vehicle and slammed into the Cadillac.The 25-year-old driver of the Cadillac, who was identified as Juan Antonio Vasquez, died at the scene.Police believe the driver of the truck did not see the stalled vehicle, and they do not believe alcohol was a factor.