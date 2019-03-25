Disasters & Accidents

Authorities identify 25-year-old driver killed in Gulf Freeway south crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Fatal accident on Gulf Freeway south.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead following a rollover crash on the Gulf Freeway Saturday morning.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of I-45 when a pickup truck and Cadillac collided.

A portion of Gulf Freeway south from Holland Road to FM 1764 closed after the crash, but reopened a few hours later.

Investigators say the Cadillac had mechanical issues, and was stalled in the middle lane of the freeway near Tanger Outlets.

Officials believe the pickup driver did not see the stalled vehicle and slammed into the Cadillac.

The 25-year-old driver of the Cadillac, who was identified as Juan Antonio Vasquez, died at the scene.
Police believe the driver of the truck did not see the stalled vehicle, and they do not believe alcohol was a factor.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentshoustoncar crashfatal crashhighwaysaccident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Texans accused in college admissions scandal to appear in court
Community seeks answers in midst of ITC facility fire cleanup
HPD sergeant accused in fatal shooting arrives in Brazoria Co.
Altercation turns into deadly stabbing in Galveston: Police
What school districts are doing to get ready after ITC fire
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
UH March Madness fight against Ohio State
Show More
Girl Scout Troop on edge after robber takes off with cookie money
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
Couple weds in superhero-themed ceremony at White Castle
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
HPD sergeant in custody after deadly shooting, sources say
More TOP STORIES News