Authorities find marijuana grow house in Needville man's garage

Officers found over 100 marijuana plants, more than $5,000 in cash and suspected THC edibles.

NEEDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Officers found over 100 marijuana plants in a man's garage in Needville.

Michael Ferguson, 41, has been charged with possession of marijuana and money laundering.

The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at Ferguson's home on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force office conducted a drug bust in the 13800 block of Southline Rd.



In addition to 102 marijuana plants, they also found four large bags of finished marijuana product, more than $5,000 in cash, suspected THC edibles and packaging and scales consistent with the sale and distribution of illicit substances.

"I am proud of the work the Task Force has done to get rid of this operation," said Sheriff Troy Nehls. "Here's what really bothers me: this operation was directly across the street from Needville High School and right next to a church. Absolutely disgusting."
