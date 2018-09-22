SEX CRIMES

AUTHORITIES WAITING: 3D printed guns creator deported, expected to land in Houston on sexual assault charges

EMBED </>More Videos

3D printed guns creator deported, expected to land in Houston in wake of sexual assault allegations

By
The man behind unregulated, untraceable 3D printer guns will soon land in Houston after being deported from Taiwan.

Cody Wilson is wanted for a sexual assault charge out of Austin.

Investigators with the Austin Police Department say he paid a 16-year-old girl for sex.

They believe he recently fled to Taiwan after he was tipped off by a friend of the victim.

He was arrested by officials at a hotel in Taipei after the U.S. State Department revoked his passport.

On Friday, he was escorted through the airport to board a flight back to Texas.

Investigators say he met the victim on an adult website, sugardaddymeet.com, back in August.

She told police Wilson paid her $500 after the encounter, then dropped her off at a Whataburger restaurant.

His Austin-based company, Defense Distributed, sells blueprints for producing plastic firearms using 3D printers.

Despite a federal judge's order to block access to the files, he is still selling the blueprints.

Eyewitness News reached out to the company for a statement on Wilson's charge and arrest, but received no response.

The U.S. Marshals led the manhunt for Wilson.

They tell Eyewitness News after he lands at Bush Intercontinental Airport, he will be escorted to the Harris Co. Jail and seen by a magistrate judge.

It's unclear when he will make his way to Austin to face criminal charges.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimesteenagersu.s. & worlddeportationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEX CRIMES
Kavanaugh accuser accepts request to testify before Senate committee
Home security video shows repairman sniffing girl's underwear
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
Teen charged with recording sex video and sharing it on Snapchat
More sex crimes
Top Stories
Passengers rescued after bus trapped in high water in NW Harris Co.
Weekend Weather
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
School superintendent resigns after comment about Texans QB
Man sentenced to 100 years in child porn case
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of teen arrested
Bus driver faces charges for allowing 3 students to drive
Cathay Pacific misspells airline's name on one of its planes
Show More
Officials: Gas leak causes flames to erupt near Museum District
Teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
Harvard black culture awards to honor Colin Kaepernick
Kavanaugh accuser accepts request to testify before Senate committee
Carrie Underwood gets emotional at Walk of Fame ceremony
More News