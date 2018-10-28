Law enforcement is boosting security at local synagogues in wake of the shooting tragedy that killed 11 people in Pittsburgh Saturday.The shocking and tragic event is being felt all the way over in the Jewish communities across Houston.We may see some heightened surveillance and visibility of officers in areas nears synagogues.This latest shooting is also coming close to the one-year anniversary of the Sutherland Springs massacre, where 26 people were shot and killed while attending Sunday church service.A lot of people are hurting over what happened in Pittsburgh and it will be on top of the minds of many, but local law enforcement are doing what they need to do to keep everyone safe.Deputies are urging people to call 911 if you see any suspicious activity.