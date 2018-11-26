Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.They say 31-year-old Joe Aubry Powell was last seen at his home on West Lake Road in Clear Lake around 5 a.m. Sunday.Powell was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a t-shirt (unknown color).His vehicle is a white 2014 Toyota Tacoma TXLP: DSZ-2794.If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Joe Powell, you're asked to contact the Precinct 8 dispatch center at 281-488-4040.