Sports

Nadal tops Medvedev to win Australian Open, secure record 21st major title

(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Rafael Nadal got to 21 first.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has broken the men's record for most Grand Slam singles titles but he had to do it the hard way by coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an Australian Open final that lasted 5 hours and 24 minutes. He was broken when serving for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set but made no mistake the next time.

It was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in 5 hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

Nadal now has one more than Roger Federer and Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three.

With the 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win that started Sunday night and was delayed for a while in the second set when a protester jumped onto the court, Nadal also becomes just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport's major titles at least twice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsrecordsportstennis
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Former Pres. Donald Trump maintains influence in Conroe during visit
Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants
Man charged in HPD shooting used 3D printed guns, sources tell ABC13
Houston doctor discusses what decline of COVID hospitalizations means
One last beautiful day before a messy Monday and an artic front
14 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Ohio hotel
Sonic employee survives accidental car explosion, police say
Show More
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Man wanted for 'wobbly wheel' scam outside Kroger in Harris Co.
Is Tom Brady retiring? ESPN sources say so
Sugar Land Space Cowboys reveal new brand today
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
More TOP STORIES News