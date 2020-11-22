shark attack

Man dies after shark attack at Australia beach

A man was killed in a shark attack Sunday morning at a beach in western Australia.

The 55-year-old was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived.

However, he died at the scene, according to police.

"That's pretty serious," said Daryl Roberson, a witness. "It could've been something like a criminal matter or something like that, and then to find out it's actually a shark attack."

Local media said the man was bitten on the upper thigh and hand. The species of the shark was unknown.

This marks the eighth person to die from a shark attack in Australia this year, the most since 1929.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beachesaustraliaman killedshark attack
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack
NC girl reflects on tough year after traumatic shark attack
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impaired driver crashes into HFD ambulance outside fire station
COVID-19 testing sites experience increase ahead of Thanksgiving
Motorcycle rider killed in SW Houston crash
Texas Ironman competitors rally on despite cancellation
The first of three cool fronts arrives Sunday evening
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Nov. 22
TSA screens 1M travelers for the first time since March
Show More
Trump team requests recount of Georgia's presidential race
Trump election challenges sound alarm among Black voters
Biden to announce first Cabinet picks Tuesday: Klain
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Houston man charged in million dollar global cyber scam
More TOP STORIES News