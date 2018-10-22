Austin store shelves empty after boil-water notice issued

EMBED </>More Videos

Austin grocery stores run out of water, after boil-water notice issued. (KGO-TV)

AUSTIN, Texas --
Residents of the Texas state capital are being ordered to boil their tap water before drinking after flooding in recent weeks filled the lakes that supply Austin with silt, mud and debris.

The city of Austin said in a statement Monday that the water needs extended filtration and treatment before it will be safe to consume.

Austin Water's more than 1 million customers have been told to boil water intended for drinking, cooking and making ice, and avoid drinking fountains. The San Antonio Water Service, which depends on artesian wells, is sending more than 5,000 gallons of drinking water in tankers to Austin.

There is no indication of bacterial infiltration. However, Austin Water warned that insufficiently treated water could contain bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other illness. It said infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems also would be at risk.

The boil-water notice prompted a rush on bottled water at grocery stores such as H-E-B, where shelves were emptied of supplies.

Starbucks shops suspended service of any coffee and espresso until the boil-water notice is lifted. It would continue to serve bottled and packaged products.

Mayor Stever Adler says that "the unprecedented rain and runoff through our entire lake system has simply overwhelmed our treatment capacity."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
floodingtexas newsAustin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Why Trump is fighting to get Cruz reelected
Shoving match breaks out outside Trump's MAGA rally
Musician hurt by falling stage light: 'I'm in a lot of pain'
Bob Barker, 94, rushed to hospital in Los Angeles
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm strengthens to Category 5
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Houston man charged for beating roommate's dog
Study finds drivers rely too much on new vehicle features
Show More
Former Humble coach charged in sexual assault of child
Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that killed Dickinson coach
Thousands of Trump supporters wait in line for MAGA rally
Trump team: 100,000 requested tickets for Houston rally
Road closures in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
More News