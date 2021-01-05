1 killed, 1 injured in Austin PD officer-involved shooting

Investigators are on the scene of a officer involved shooting at the 2500 block of Wickersham Ln. Please avoid the area.



AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Austin police are asking for the public's help in an ongoing investigation of a Tuesday morning officer-involved shooting where one man was killed and a woman was injured.According to Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, an off-duty officer was returning to a neighborhood in his personal vehicle around 12:30 a.m., turning into the 2500 block of Wickersham, when the car behind him abruptly went around him, cutting him off.That's when the off-duty officer says the driver pointed a firearm at him.The off-duty officer fired multiple rounds at the suspect after reportedly seeing the firearm, Manley said.As the suspect vehicle continued traveling southbound on Wickersham, the off-duty officer called 911, according to police. Neighbors in the area also called 911 and reported hearing gunshots.Eventually, the suspect vehicle came to a stop. That's when Manley said the off-duty officer began giving verbal commands for the driver to exit the vehicle, show his hands and step away from the car.Additional on-duty officers arrived for back-up around 12:37 a.m. Manley said they also gave verbal commands, in English and Spanish.Police said the suspect exited the vehicle and walked around the rear of the car to the passenger side, where a female was laying on the curb.Manley said officers continued to give the suspect commands to stop waking and show his hands.The suspect opened the back passenger door and, as he reached in, an on-duty officer fired shots at him, hitting the suspect, Manley said.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His female passenger was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery and is in stable condition, Manley said.Police said there was also an infant child in the car at the time of the shooting that was left uninjured. The infant was taken to the hospital and investigators are working on child placement arrangements.Upon investigation, Manley said officers found a firearm in the suspect vehicle.Police have not released the identification of the man or woman shot, but say the passenger is a 33-year-old Hispanic woman.Austin police are asking any neighbors in the area that may have seen what led up to the incident, or any neighbors that may have video, to come forward to help with the investigation.Since the first officer involved was off-duty, he was not wearing a body camera. Austin police only have body camera footage available to review after back-up officers arrived.