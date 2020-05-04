Austin park ranger pushed in lake after enforcing social distancing, man charged

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted assault on a public service worker after a park ranger who was explaining social distancing rules was pushed into a lake in Austin, Texas.

In the video above, you can hear the park ranger telling people they needed to be within six feet distance of each other. As he's talking, he's pushed into shallow water, and the group laughs.

The video, posted on social media, shows the ranger climbing out of the water as the man runs off.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Brandon Hicks.

Brandon Hicks, 25, is accused of pushing a park ranger after the ranger told him and several others to social distance in Austin.



Police say the crowd was illegally drinking and smoking. City officials say they were "saddened" by the incident.

Although Texas parks have reopened, Gov. Greg Abbott's order says people must keep their distance.

