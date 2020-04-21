2 dead after being hit by speeding driver while crossing southeast Houston street, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after an auto-pedestrian accident in southeast Houston overnight.Investigators say the driver who hit the people wasn't drunk or high, but he was speeding.The driver of the Chevy SUV swerved off of Cullen Boulevard and into a utility pole, hitting two pedestrians in the process around 11:30 p.m. Monday.The driver will survive, but the people he hit who were crossing the street could not be saved.A man was one of the victims. We're still waiting for more information about the second person.The speed limit at the site of the crash on Cullen Boulevard is 35 miles per hour. Investigators say the driver was going much faster than that.The district attorney's office told ABC13 they're seeing more speeders involved in these deadly crashes.There aren't as many cars on the road, so they are seeing so many vehicles traveling at a much faster speed.The driver hasn't been charged with anything at this time.He could face manslaughter charges or criminally negligent homicide.