Quaker Oats to change Aunt Jemima brand name, images due to racist origins

Pepsico is changing the name and images associated with its Aunt Jemima brand, acknowledging its racist origins.
The parent company of Quaker Oats announced Friday that the brand will get new branding and new packaging before the end of 2020.
"As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers' expectations," Kristin Kroepfl, CEO of Quaker Foods North America, said in a statement. "We recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype. While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough."
The 131-year-old breakfast brand, which first appeared in 1889, perpetuates the "mammy" racial caricature of African American women, activists say.
The mammy caricature "portrayed an obese, coarse, maternal figure. She had great love for her white 'family' ... posited as proof that blacks -- in this case, black women -- were contented, even happy, as slaves," according to the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia in Big Rapids, Michigan.
The founders of Aunt Jemima reportedly borrowed the name from a popular song that often performed in blackface, according to the museum.
Calls to change the brand didn't begin in 2020 but intensified amid protests over racial injustices following the death of George Floyd.
