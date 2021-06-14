Former Klein Forest athlete helps SFA finish 2nd at National Championships

EUGENE, Oregon (KTRK) -- Former Klein Forest track star Auhmad Robinson is celebrating his victory after running the second-fastest split in the final leg of the 4x400 relay.Robinson helped the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks place No. 2 in the nation at the National Championships in Eugene, Oregon.Robinson, who earned Performer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, got the baton with SFA in fifth place.He ran a 43.45 in the final leg, helping the Lumberjacks win silver.Robinson played an integral role in Klein Forest's first-ever team state championship in 2019.