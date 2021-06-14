Sports

Former Klein Forest athlete helps SFA finish 2nd at National Championships

By Joseph Gleason
EUGENE, Oregon (KTRK) -- Former Klein Forest track star Auhmad Robinson is celebrating his victory after running the second-fastest split in the final leg of the 4x400 relay.

Robinson helped the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks place No. 2 in the nation at the National Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Robinson, who earned Performer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, got the baton with SFA in fifth place.

He ran a 43.45 in the final leg, helping the Lumberjacks win silver.

Robinson played an integral role in Klein Forest's first-ever team state championship in 2019.

