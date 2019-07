EMBED >More News Videos Bugatti is breaking the bank with the most expensive car ever sold.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers spotted a $140,000 sports car on fire in Texas City Sunday morning.Firefighters say a couple was traveling on Highway 146 when their Audi R-8 caught fire.They were able to bail from the car before getting hurt. The driver heard a popping noise and pulled over.Firefighters aren't sure what caused the fire.The owner said he'd bought the car less than two months ago.