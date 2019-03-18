ATV driver drags Nashville sergeant during illegal ride on busy street

EMBED <>More Videos

ATV driver drags Nashville officer.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Authorities are looking for the ATV driver who hit and dragged a police officer in downtown Nashville Saturday afternoon.

A lot of people were on Broadway when the ATVs, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles swarmed the street. People were in the area for the SEC tournament and to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

An Uber driver, who did not want to be named, said he thought he was going to get hit.

"I was just driving down on Broadway, headed down towards the river and I just saw a ton of ATVs and dirt bikes coming down the road doing wheelies and burning out," he told WTVF.

Moments after the drivers converged on the area, Metro Nashville Police Sgt. John Bourque approached one of them.

Bourque was then dragged down Broadway and flung into a gate.

Several officers and bystanders ran to his aid. He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Bourque is okay. He's now recovering at home.

The driver who dragged Bourque left the scene.

The Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement, saying in part:

"This blatant disregard for the safety of our community and those who serve it cannot be tolerated. We are confident that the MNPD will endeavor to identify and charge all who were involved in this reckless and willful act of endangerment."

It's not clear why the illegal stunt was pulled.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
tennesseeatvus worldpolice officer
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Air quality update due to fire at ITC Deer Park
What's burning in the tanks at the ITC plant in Deer Park?
ITC Deer Park fire: What to know about the impact on health
Wind shift could blow plant fire smoke into more populated areas
Dairy Queen celebrating spring with free ice cream cones
Residents express concerns as ITC plant fire continues to burn
Air quality levels and what it means for you
Show More
Beto O'Rourke says he raised $6.1M online in 1st 24 hours
Video: Homeowner chases would-be burglars out of home
Joel Osteen releases new series about the life of Jesus
MLB player smashed TV when teammates played 'Fortnite'
Seats reserved for George and Barbara Bush at RodeoHouston
More TOP STORIES News