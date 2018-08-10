Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Galveston
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
FM 1960 shut down at I-45 due to deadly wreck
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
LIVE VIDEO
Attorney General gives remarks on combating violent crime in Houston
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Weather
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
Attorney General Jeff Sessions gives remarks on combating violent crime in Houston
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KTRK
Friday, August 10, 2018 09:43AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Attorney General Jeff Sessions will travel to Houston today to give remarks on efforts to combat violent crime.
The event will take place at 9:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Louisiana Street.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attorney general
Houston
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Galveston
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
FM 1960 shut down at I-45 due to deadly wreck
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in NE Houston
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
Justin Verlander says wife Kate Upton saved his career
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Show More
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian
Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
Texas investigating toddler who died after leaving detention center
More News