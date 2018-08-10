Attorney General Jeff Sessions gives remarks on combating violent crime in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Attorney General Jeff Sessions will travel to Houston today to give remarks on efforts to combat violent crime.

The event will take place at 9:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Louisiana Street.
