HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs the public's help identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery attempt that took place Jan. 27 on the 6300 block of Del Monte in Houston. The suspect, who is described as a 5'6 Black male, attempted to rob a woman while she was walking her dog at about 6 a.m.
The woman told police that the man who, was wearing a dark hoodie and a mask, approached her with a gun and demanded her belongings. The suspect then tried to grab on to the victim's dog leash as she yelled for him to go away. Soon after, the suspect took off running without taking anything from the woman.
If you have any information relating to this investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
Information leading to the arrest or charging of felony suspects may result in cash payment up to $5,000. In order to be considered for a cash payment and remain anonymous, tipsters must call directly, submit an online tip at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Houston PD looking for suspect in Jan.27th aggravated robbery attempt
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
