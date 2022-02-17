attempted robbery

Houston PD looking for suspect in Jan.27th aggravated robbery attempt

EMBED <>More Videos

Attempted robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs the public's help identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery attempt that took place Jan. 27 on the 6300 block of Del Monte in Houston. The suspect, who is described as a 5'6 Black male, attempted to rob a woman while she was walking her dog at about 6 a.m.

The woman told police that the man who, was wearing a dark hoodie and a mask, approached her with a gun and demanded her belongings. The suspect then tried to grab on to the victim's dog leash as she yelled for him to go away. Soon after, the suspect took off running without taking anything from the woman.

If you have any information relating to this investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Information leading to the arrest or charging of felony suspects may result in cash payment up to $5,000. In order to be considered for a cash payment and remain anonymous, tipsters must call directly, submit an online tip at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimeattempted robbery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Robbery suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in motel
Woman found dead after suspected robbery near Woodforest, deputies say
Woman shot in the shoulder during robbery set up in SW Houston
Armed driver was trying to rob another driver on Katy Fwy, police say
TOP STORIES
Man charged with murder in shooting death of accomplice, records say
Skydivers unresponsive after parachute failed to open, authorities say
Parents of 9-year-old killed want accused gunman to be charged
USPS worker accused of stealing $3k worth of checks from mail
Driver crashes into police after brakes failed going 90mph in Lubbock
Family loses dog in northwest Houston house fire
Driver fatally hit cyclist, but tells police he thought it was a deer
Show More
19-year-old arrested in murder of boy shot while grabbing coat
Modeling agent close to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in French jail
Pleasant weekend, more active pattern next week
4-year-old boy injured in shooting in W. Houston, police say
Wisconsin child dies of rare condition linked to COVID
More TOP STORIES News