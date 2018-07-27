EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2855896" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police release surveillance video of attempted smash-and-grab that prompted shooting scare at Memorial City Mall.

Police believe a jewelry store inside Memorial City Mall was on the verge of a smash-and-grab robbery that was thwarted by an off-duty officer.According to Memorial Villages police, as many as five people were inside a jewelry store Friday at the mall.When it appeared that they were about to commit the robbery, the officer approached them. Police said the men ran outside, got into their cars and drove away.Police said a short chase took place involving mall security. They said the suspects jumped out of their vehicles and ran away. They were able to leave the area completely when some one picked them up in another vehicle and drove off.Police did not disclose descriptions of the suspects.