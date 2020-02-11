4 men arrested after allegedly robbing AT&T in West University Place

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) -- Four men have been arrested after police say they robbed an AT&T store Tuesday afternoon.

West University Place police responded to reports of a robbery at the cell phone store located in the 6000 block of Kirby around 1:40 p.m.

Store employees told officers that the suspects fled in a gray Ford Taurus.

Moments later, officers located a vehicle matching the description at University and Wakeforest, and arrested the driver.

Three other suspects fled on foot, but were caught shortly after.
