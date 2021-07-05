Gunman opens fire outside Houston club, injuring 1 man in drive-by shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a gunman who shot a man leaving a club on Richmond Avenue.Houston police say the scene was chaotic when they arrived to the 6200 block of Richmond Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday.The gunman in a dark-colored sedan drove up to the club, Atomic Bottle, and opened fire, striking one man in the hip, according to HPD."A black or dark-colored sedan was traveling westbound on Richmond, opened fire on the individuals coming out of the club," Lt. C. Bruce said. "The club was shutting down and people funneled out into the parking lot."The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.Police did not release information about a possible motive or suspect description.Investigators were interviewing other patrons and reviewing surveillance video.