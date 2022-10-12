Surveillance photo released of suspect who allegedly robbed man at ATM machine in Meyerland Plaza

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It looks like thieves are not even waiting for it to get completely dark outside to commit robberies, according to a recent report from Houston police. A man was allegedly robbed while sitting in his vehicle at an ATM in Meyerland Plaza.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The robbery happened back on Sept. 3 at about 8:30 p.m., according to police. They just released a surveillance photo of the suspect they're looking for.

Police said the suspect suddenly approached the victim while pointing a gun at him and demanding his money. The victim did what he was asked.

The suspect then got on a bicycle and rode away in an unknown direction.

Police described him as a white man, standing at about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing all black.

If you know any information about the suspect or his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

About three weeks later, an another robbery occurred at an ATM in southwest Houston. In this case, the victim's screams startled the robber and caused him to run across the street.

SEE RELATED STORY: HPD looking for would be robber who was spooked by victim's scream at southwest Houston ATM