Houston Crime Gun Strike Force makes nearly 300 arrests in 2 year existence

HOUSTON, Texas -- A joint effort between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Houston Police Department has yielded nearly 300 arrests during its two year existence, authorities announced Thursday.

The arrests have been for a variety of crimes involving guns, including robbery and gun trafficking.

The Houston Crime Gun Strike Force is made up of 17 agents and officers who've been assigned to combat a growing trend in crimes involving firearms.

From 2019: 11 gang members linked to 41 Houston armed robberies: District Attorney

Similar partnerships have been formed between the ATF and cities like Chicago. The teams are tasked with gathering intelligence and targeting offenders involved in gun thefts, trafficking and other crimes.

Now, the strike force will have extra eyes and ears thanks to a new team formed to handle tactical surveillance, authorities announced Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Dying father watches son get sworn in to HPD task force
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Rodeo eliminates Open Show for 2021
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
12-year-old boy shot while he slept in Mission Bend drive-by
Bleeding Sharpies on ballots cause vote count controversy
What do Tuesday's election results mean for Texans in 2021?
Milder days ahead of our next cold front
Funeral services set for veteran deputy who died of COVID-19
Show More
Ft. Hood soldier's DNA matched 2019 murder scene, police say
Houston woman pleads guilty in massive marriage fraud scheme
Deshaun Watson stops for photo with Freeport police officers
Election splits Congress, GOP bolstered as Democrats falter
9-year-old twin girls create vegan makeup company
More TOP STORIES News