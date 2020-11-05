Houston Crime Gun Strike Force makes nearly 300 arrests in 2 year existence

HOUSTON, Texas -- A joint effort between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Houston Police Department has yielded nearly 300 arrests during its two year existence, authorities announced Thursday.The arrests have been for a variety of crimes involving guns, including robbery and gun trafficking.The Houston Crime Gun Strike Force is made up of 17 agents and officers who've been assigned to combat a growing trend in crimes involving firearms.Similar partnerships have been formed between the ATF and cities like Chicago. The teams are tasked with gathering intelligence and targeting offenders involved in gun thefts, trafficking and other crimes.Now, the strike force will have extra eyes and ears thanks to a new team formed to handle tactical surveillance, authorities announced Thursday.