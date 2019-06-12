ATF agents arrest 5 in east Houston as part of federal firearms investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ATF agents served search and arrest warrants at multiple locations early Wednesday morning as part of a federal firearms investigation.

Authorities say they seized more than two dozen weapons, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition and an undetermined amount of cocaine and marijuana as part of the multi-state operation.

There were technically five locations raided in Houston, but the focus was on the three homes located on Avenue B and C at Navigation.

"I saw on my home camera a big truck pull up that said sheriff, and I instantly knew something was going to go wrong here," neighbor Cristian Torres said.

Torres' surveillance cameras captured ATF agents moving in on the houses.

"Ten minutes passed and I saw all the officers get in place. Everything went crazy. Two bombs popped and then five minutes passed. They told them to get out of the house with their hands up," Torres said.

Four people were initially taken into custody. A fifth suspect was arrested hours later. Agents confirm several people have been indicted, but names and charges have not been released.

Multiple undercover agents were on the scene. Everyone was safely taken into custody with no injuries, officials tell ABC13.

Family members of those arrested returned to the house Wednesday afternoon to remove the rest of the suspects' belongings.

The investigation, which is based out of Miami, Florida, has been in the works for several months.

